‘Unbelievable’: Couple devastated by Hurricane Helene receives new home from Samaritan’s Purse

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Samaritan’s Purse provided a new home for Bob and Edwina Tatum, a couple from Avery County who lost nearly everything during Hurricane Helene.

For the past six months, organizers said the disaster relief organization and its volunteers have been working to build a new house for the Tatums, who received the keys to their new home this afternoon.

“Unbelievable,” said Bob Tatum. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet. But it’s here. I’m leaning against it. Just thank God and Samaritan’s Purse.”

The new home and the furniture inside were funded entirely by Samaritan’s Purse and donations.

“God bless you all,” said Edwina Tatum. “Thank you for this opportunity to speak about the love of God and the love of people. It just feels like hope.”

Samaritan’s Purse said it ensured the house was built on higher ground, away from the river that flooded during Hurricane Helene.

