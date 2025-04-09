UNC Charlotte police ask students, neighbors to be on lookout for sex assault suspect

CHARLOTTE — Police with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte asked students and neighbors to be on the lookout Wednesday for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone.

UNC Charlotte police said they were alerted Tuesday morning to an incident near McCall House 6.

So far, police have described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a nose ring and all black clothes.

He was also possibly driving a dark sedan-type vehicle, police said.

However, police have confirmed there’s no threat to the public at this time.

If you know anything, please give police a call at 704-687-2200.

