‘Uncomfortable’ icy weather continues in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — In Cornelius, the traffic is light, but road conditions are worsening as the morning goes on.

Not only is the weather dangerous, it’s also uncomfortable. With less snow and more sleet and freezing rain, this is not the “snowman-making” weather event many were hoping for.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson is live from Amy Lee Drive near Lake Norman with the latest updates. Watch the video at the top of the webpage for more.

VIDEO: Charlotte Fire on high alert as icy conditions persist

Charlotte Fire on high alert as icy conditions persist

©2026 Cox Media Group