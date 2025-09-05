Local

Undercover operation leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Statesville

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville registered sex offender was arrested following an undercover investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, which revealed his attempts to engage in inappropriate contact with a minor.

Christopher Sean Resue, 30, had previously pleaded guilty on Aug. 13 in Iredell County Superior Court to four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Additionally he was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer, three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony ban online conduct by high-risk sec offenders that endangers children.

The investigation, conducted on Aug. 26, involved a detective posing as a child online to identify individuals seeking to exploit minors. Resue expressed a desire to engage in sexual acts with what he believed to be an underage child during these communications.

Sheriff Darren Campbell stated that the disturbing nature of the conversations prompted immediate action by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the investigation, he was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of items connected to the case, although specific details about the items were not disclosed.

