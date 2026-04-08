Union County Commissioner Gary Sides passes away after battle with brain cancer

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Commissioners announced the passing of Gary Sides, who resigned from the Board just last week after a mostly private battle with brain cancer.

With his family’s permission, the county shared the news with the community he served for more than a decade.

Sides joined the Board of Commissioners in December 2024 after ten years on the Union County Board of Education, where he was known for championing students, especially those with special needs, and advocating for families.

County leaders described him as a man of faith, a dedicated public servant, and someone whose leadership and compassion left a lasting mark on Union County.

Commissioners Brian Helms, Christina Helms, Melissa Merrell, and Clancy Baucom all shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting Sides’ passion for service, his advocacy for children, and his deep commitment to doing what he believed was right.

A Texas native, Sides built a career in finance and business, founding Marshall Insurance in 2001.

He and his wife, Myra, are former foster parents and have three adopted children.

Before joining the Board of Commissioners, he served on the Stallings Town Council and spent a decade on the school board, including pushing for in‑person graduation options during the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Union County flags will fly at half‑staff through the week in his honor. Memorial arrangements will be shared once finalized.

©2026 Cox Media Group