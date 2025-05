Union County Public Schools plans to use money from a state safety grant to purchase additional OpenGate Scanners for screening.

The funding will allow each high school to have two scanners, which will limit the need to transport equipment between schools, according to a memo from the financial department.

The cost of the 10 units is $198.896, but it’s unclear when the units would be delivered and installed.

