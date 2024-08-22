UCPS announces new school safety protocols

UNION COUNTY., N.C. — Union County Public Schools have announced that they are enhancing their security and adding new safety protocols for the new school year.

On Aug. 6, Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Jarrod McCraw shared a safety and security update at the Board of Education meeting.

This year, UCPS will begin using body scanners at events, starting with home varsity football games.

UCPS has assigned a school resource officer to every campus.

“These SROs, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies such as the Monroe Police Department, Stallings Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Waxhaw Police Department, play a crucial role in maintaining a secure learning environment,” UCPS said.

The school will continue to conduct regular security assessments to identify strengths and areas for improvement. Each school will use a visitor management system to enhance monitorization and manage campus visitors.

Along with the additional safety protocols, the following measures will continue to be in place:

Clear bag policy: only clear bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed.

Adult supervision: elementary and middle school students must be accompanied by an adult.

Ticket sales: all ticket sales end at the beginning of halftime or the mid-point of events.

