Union County Man Found Guilty of Molesting Two Children Over Four-Year Span

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County jury found Pierre Casimir guilty of three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Casimir, 50, was convicted of abusing his position as a trusted family member to molest two victims, aged 7 and 12, over a period of four years starting in 2010.

“I commend the courage of these victims to come forward and see this process through,” said District Attorney Trey Robison.

The abuse remained undisclosed until 2022, when both victims, now adults, reported the incidents to law enforcement.

Upon his release from prison, Casimir will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

