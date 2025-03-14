Union County pastor under investigation for child sex offenses has died, investigators say

WAXHAW, N.C. — A pastor accused of felony statutory sexual offenses with a child has died, investigators confirmed Friday.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Waymon Jordan Sr., of Waxhaw, last month after a report of a child sex assault.

The death investigation at his church began Friday afternoon. There is no foul play and no threat to the public, the sheriff’s office stated.

Details on how Jordan died have not been released.

Jordan is accused of crimes that go back to 2022.

He was a pastor at and founded the Greater Blessed Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Waxhaw. He was there for over 30 years.

