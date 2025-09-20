Union County residents gather to protest sheriff’s office

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Protestors were outside the Union County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning to call for the firing of a deputy.

Dozens of residents signed up to protest the hiring of deputy James Hampton. Hampton previously worked with the Salisbury Police.

He was caught on video picking up a police dog, K-9 Zuul, by his collar and later hitting him. Four years ago, the Salisbury Police Department said Hampton’s behavior in the 2020 video violated policy.

But Hampton resigned before the department could fire him. And he never faced criminal charges for the incident.

The sheriff’s office has faced outrage in Facebook comments when they announced the deputy’s swearing-in in August.

Then, Lauren Bonds, executive director at the National Police Accountability Project, told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that it was concerning that the sheriff’s office would hire Hampton.

“This officer’s background of not only mistreating a K-9, but also resigning to avoid the consequences of the misconduct, raises serious concerns about their willingness to be held accountable and their willingness to follow the rules,” Bonds said.

In an email from the sheriff’s office, a spokesperson said in part, “We are completely confident that Deputy Hampton will provide the same level of professional service Union County residents are already accustomed to receiving from our personnel.”

Protestors on Saturday held signs asking that Hampton be fired and held accountable for his actions.

