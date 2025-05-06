Union County School Board to vote on budget, pay increases for employees

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Union County Board of Education is expected to vote on next year’s proposed budget.

Part of the proposal calls for an increase in salary and benefits for employees.

The board is also expected to discuss the state supplemental fund for teachers.

The school district received more than $3 million from the state, which means each eligible employee could get a payment of $915.

