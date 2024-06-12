Union County schools offer access to books, food over the summer

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is stepping in to ensure students have access to books and food, even though school is out for summer.

Starting June 17, the mobile book bus will be rolling out around the county to bring books to elementary-aged children. You can find the schedule of where the bus will be here.

The School Nutrition Services department will provide free lunch meals for children aged 18 and under starting June 17. Below, you can find the schedule from the district and where to get the free meals:

Dine-in Only

Dates: Monday through Thursday, June 17 to Aug. 8

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: Monroe Middle School, 601 E Sunset Dr., Monroe

Curbside Pick-up Only

Dates: Monday through Thursday June 17 to July 11

Time: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Locations: Marshville Elementary, 515 North Elm Street, Marshville and Rocky River Elementary, 500 N Rocky River Rd., Monroe

All sites will be closed on Fridays, June 19 and the week of July 1.

Atrium Health Union will offer free lunch to children 18 and under through the Kids Eat Free program.

Dates: Monday to Wednesday, July 1 through 3 and Monday to Friday, Aug. 12 through 23

Time: 11 a.m. to 1p.m.

Location: Atrium Health Union Women and Children’s Center, 600 Hospital Drive, Monroe, NC

