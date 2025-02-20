TRAFFIC UPDATES: Slick roads cause crashes across area

CHARLOTTE — Crash reports started coming into the newsroom Thursday morning. Major thoroughfares have been closed due to wrecks.

Highway 321 northbound is shut down near Exit 28 in Lincoln County Thursday morning after several crashes involving big rigs and cars.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is at the scene and will have the latest updates online and on Eyewitness News.

Avoid the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

9:15 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

ALERT: A crash on Old Statesville Rd. near I-485 causing heavy delays #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

9:10 a.m.

Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near the bridge McGuire nuclear station, Huntersville Fire said. The crash is on the bridge over the river, which is very icy. Huntersville Fire closed Highway 73 while crews extricate one person.

9:05 a.m.

9 a.m.

ALERT: NCDOT says that WB US 74 (Dixon Blvd.) is CLOSED near the #Shelby Bypass due to ice. They are en route to treat the road. #ClevelandCo — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

8:45 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

ALERT: This crash has the IB thru lane of Old Concord Rd. blocked past WT Harris Blvd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/eX6jnTVljj — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

ALERT: This minor CATS bus crash is WB Tyvola Rd. prior to I-77 blocking the left lane #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/0UvVBS4cXt — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

8:35 a.m.

Viewer video of a crash at Highway 321 at Highway 321 Business in Lincoln County

8:50 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

8:17 a.m.

Here's a rough timeline of the steadier band of snow moving into the metro. Conditions could go downhill rapidly if the snow is heavy enough. We've seen slick travel already show up in Lincoln and Iredell counties. pic.twitter.com/bmJJcY6CcE — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 20, 2025

8:26 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

UPDATE: The current situation coming out of #FtMill #YorkCo this AM. A crash near the state line is causing heavy delays #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/IySOYKe0Ns — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

8:20 a.m.

8:10 a.m.

UPDATE: Hwy patrols says NB US 321 is CLOSED at Biz 321 (x28) due to crash caused by ice forming on the road. NCDOT is responding. Avoid! #LincolnCo #LincolntonNC #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) February 20, 2025

8:05 a.m.

It's starting! Roads are getting icy up north of Charlotte with accidents and road closures reported. This batch is moving into Charlotte over the next hour. Be ready for slick conditions to form. This will last through the morning. pic.twitter.com/Y3xXWqnvgl — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) February 20, 2025

VIDEO: Thursday morning’s forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

Thursday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

