Local

TRAFFIC UPDATES: Slick roads cause crashes across area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Highway 321 northbound is shut down near Exit 28 in Lincoln County Thursday morning after several crashes involving big rigs and cars. (Dave Faherty)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Crash reports started coming into the newsroom Thursday morning. Major thoroughfares have been closed due to wrecks.

LINK: TRAFFIC MAPS

Highway 321 northbound is shut down near Exit 28 in Lincoln County Thursday morning after several crashes involving big rigs and cars.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty is at the scene and will have the latest updates online and on Eyewitness News.

Avoid the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

FORECAST: Next snow burst to hit Charlotte metro this morning

9:15 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 73 near the bridge McGuire nuclear station, Huntersville Fire said. The crash is on the bridge over the river, which is very icy. Huntersville Fire closed Highway 73 while crews extricate one person.

9:05 a.m.

9 a.m.

8:45 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

Viewer video of a crash at Highway 321 at Highway 321 Business in Lincoln County

8:50 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

8:17 a.m.

8:26 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

8:20 a.m.

8:10 a.m.

8:05 a.m.

VIDEO: Thursday morning’s forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

Thursday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read