Uptown entertainment areas to see increased patrols

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is ramping up its efforts to combat violent crime in Uptown by increasing officer patrols in the city’s entertainment areas.

CMPD and Center City Partners announced the initiative on Wednesday, and it comes in response to a summer marked by violent incidents around bars and nightclubs. CMPD is launching the ‘CROWN’ initiative, which stands for ‘Center City’s Restoration of Order, Wellness, and Non-violence.’

“You should expect elevated police presence and strict enforcement within a half-mile radius of Trade Street and Tryon Street, which is ‘the square,’” said Major Gene Lim of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “Disorder will not be tolerated.”

CMPD is also using an Entertainment District Unit to specifically target violent crime in nightlife areas. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance safety and order in the city’s bustling entertainment zones.

City leaders, along with business executives and law enforcement, have been actively discussing strategies to curb violent crime in Charlotte. They emphasize the need for the city to benchmark itself against other major U.S. cities to improve safety and security.

In addition to local efforts, the newly-signed Iryna’s Law will enable the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office to hire 10 more assistant district attorneys.

Spencer Merriweather, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney, expressed gratitude for the additional resources but noted the need for even more prosecutors to effectively manage the county’s population of 1.2 million people.

“Well, listen, if it was up to me, like I said, we would have, you know, 60 more prosecutors in the DA’s office,” Merriweather said. “So we’ve got room to grow, but what I’m happy about is that we’ve begun to grow.”

The local Fraternal Order of Police recently called for the National Guard’s assistance, but Mayor Vi Lyles stated that such measures are not necessary at this time.

“Well, this is my idea. Is that until we have the need for something, we don’t need to create something,” she said.

Sen. Thom Tillis commented on the situation, saying Charlotte should not be considered among the nation’s most dangerous cities.

“I believe the President is absolutely focused on making these dangerous cities safer. I reject any notion that Charlotte is on that list by the way, so whether you’re Democrat or Republican, bring it on,” Tillis stated.

The Entertainment District Unit is now in operation.

