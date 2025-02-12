Uptown market lands new food, retail shops

CHARLOTTE — The Market at 7th Street is 100% occupied after deals with three new tenants.

The Serengeti Kitchen is putting the spotlight on Tanzanian fare. Karen Cole Timeless Treasures launched its permanent jewelry offerings this month. And the Social Cow will begin dishing up hand-scooped ice cream on March 1.

All three businesses are operated by people of color.

“The Market is constantly working to ensure it is fresh, relevant and representative of the Charlotte community. This means not only diversifying cuisines and retail offerings, but also providing opportunities to entrepreneurs that have been under invested in,” says Salem Suber, executive director.

