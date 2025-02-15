Uptown pub nears debut after short move

CHARLOTTE — The Pub at Uptown is putting the finishing touches on its new home. That 2,700-square-foot location at the 500 West Trade development will open in March.

The venture replaces The Pub at Gateway, the concept’s home for 17-plus years.

Owners Eddie Romero — a veteran in the food and beverage industry — and business partner Mike Ivie saw an opportunity to deliver a familiar, yet elevated, experience. They’ve invested $750,000 into the new space, which is just one block away from The Pub’s original site at Gateway Center.

