U.S. Men’s National Team announces Charlotte friendly ahead of World Cup

CHARLOTTE — Soccer fans in Charlotte are getting a sneak peek of the U.S. Men’s National Team, just weeks before the FIFA World Cup.

The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced it will play a friendly match at Bank of America Stadium next year.

It has been set for May 31 against an unnamed opponent.

The match will be the first for the U.S. Men’s National Team after their World Cup roster is announced.

Charlotte FC Defender Tim Ream is the team captain.

VIDEO: Fans brave heat for FIFA match

