‘Us, Not Musk’: Rock Hill protestors participate in nationwide anti-Elon Musk demonstrations

ROCK HILL, N.C. — Nearly 30 Rock Hill residents gathered on Saturday afternoon alongside several other communities across the nation to express frustration with Congress’s relationship with Elon Musk.

The protestors gathered with signs as a part of a movement organized by MoveOn, a group focused on activism and social justice.

Demonstrators waved as cars honked in support while driving by. The message of the movement is “Congress works for us, not Elon Musk,” according to the MoveOn website.

The group encouraged local communities to protest at their representatives’ in-district office during the Congressional recess starting Feb. 15 and lasting until Sunday.

York County protestors began their hon-and-wave around 2 p.m. on Saturday and said they had a “surprisingly large number of people honk their horns and wave back in support.”

More information about MoveOn can be found here.

WATCH: Judge blocks ending of government support for DEI programs, citing free-speech rights

Judge blocks ending of government support for DEI programs, citing free-speech rights

©2025 Cox Media Group