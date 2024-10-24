USA Curling Championship to be held in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — USA Curling will hold its 2026 Men’s and Women’s National Championships at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum, organizers announced on Wednesday.

Scheduled to run from Feb. 23 to March 2, 2026, the winning teams at this event will advance to the 2026 World Championships as Team USA.

“Enthusiasm for our sport in North Carolina is yet another example of the momentum curling has outside of its traditional areas of popularity,” said CEO of USA Curling Dean Gemmell in a news release. “The Charlotte Curling Association and the Triangle Curling Club are welcoming, curling-specific facilities with robust participation, while Coastal Carolina Curling offers our sport the Wilmington Ice House.”

The USA Curling Men’s and Women’s Nationals feature the country’s top eight women’s and top eight men’s teams. Teams earn berths through their ranking on the World Curling Team Ranking System and other qualifying events held throughout the season.

Schedules and ticket information will be released closer to the event.

For more information about the national organization, go to usacurling.org.

