Veteran’s lawsuit against Gastonia police proceeds after judge’s ruling

GASTONIA, N.C. — A federal judge has ruled a local veteran’s lawsuit against the City of Gastonia can proceed, according to court documents.

The case stems from a 2021 arrest where Joshua Rohrer claims Gastonia police officers used excessive force, tased Rohrer’s service dog, which later died, and that they retaliated against him on social media.

His attorneys argue that this included numerous false and taunting comments posted on the police department’s official Facebook page.

Rohrer is seeking compensation for emotional distress.

A trial date has not yet been set.

