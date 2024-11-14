Veterans receive Thanksgiving meal in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Independence Fund handed out the makings for a good Thanksgiving meal Thursday morning at the VA Clinic in south Charlotte.

Those ingredients included turkeys, pies, and nonperishable foods.

Organizers said the goal was to give veterans one less thing to worry about during this time of the year.

If you watch the faces of veterans as we hand them turkeys today for the holiday season, you can see they are super grateful, and it makes being out here on a cold, miserable day totally worth it,” said the program manager, Veronica Douglas.

The Independence Fund said it helps support around 1,000 veterans each year.

Thursday’s event served nearly 200 Charlotte area veterans.

