Videos show cars doing burnouts, fireworks shooting off in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Video circulating on social media Sunday morning shows cars doing burnouts and fireworks shooting off in Uptown Charlotte.

The videos show large crowds were watching the drivers during the stunts.

At least two vehicles were doing donuts in the intersection in front of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the videos showed. The building is on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

In one of the videos, fireworks were being shot off above the intersection.

Chaotic night in Charlotte with street takeovers, a homicide and a fiery wreck on I-77. — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 26, 2024

It’s not clear when the videos were shot, but Channel 9 is reaching out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information. We’re also working to learn if anyone was arrested in that incident.

Channel 9 is looking into whether police responded to any other street takeovers in Charlotte this weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

