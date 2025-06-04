Vote of no confidence in CMPD Chief Jennings deemed invalid

CHARLOTTE — A vote of no confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings is invalid.

It said the number of votes received over the last nine days was not enough to validate an outcome.

Jennings received a more than $300,000 payout from the city last month to settle a potential lawsuit.

The potential suit was due to comments a councilman made about outer carrier vests for officers.

Afterwards, Jennings announced he would be retiring at the end of the year.

