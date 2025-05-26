FOP moves forward with no-confidence vote against CMPD chief following retirement announcement

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police is moving forward with a vote of no confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.
Jennings announced his year-end retirement on Sunday night.
Despite the retirement announcement, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police no confidence vote is moving forward against CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. Members are voting.— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 26, 2025
It is a symbolic vote
Members of the FOP are taking an online vote on Monday. The vote is symbolic.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
