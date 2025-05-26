Local

FOP moves forward with no-confidence vote against CMPD chief following retirement announcement

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com and Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police is moving forward with a vote of no confidence against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings announced his year-end retirement on Sunday night.

Members of the FOP are taking an online vote on Monday. The vote is symbolic.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

