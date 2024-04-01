VP Kamala Harris headed to Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Charlotte this week.

The White House announced Harris will be traveling to the Queen City on Thursday. It’s her fourth trip to North Carolina this year.

Harris is expected to discuss the Biden Administration’s climate action investments. She’ll also talk about the climate crisis, environmental justice, and helping underserved communities increase access to capital.

Harris will be joined by the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

More details about her visit are expected to be released at a later time.

Last week, Harris joined President Joe Biden in Raleigh where they spoke about healthcare and their efforts to make prescription drugs more affordable.

One month ago, Harris was in Durham to highlight the economy. She talked about ways to strengthen entrepreneurship and support small businesses, while focusing on Durham’s historic Black Wall Street to help Black entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

In her first visit to the state this year, Harris was in east Charlotte to announce $285 million in funding to help schools across the country hire and train mental health counselors. The funding was a result of the historic Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

