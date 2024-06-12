Local

VP Kamala Harris to make another trip to the Queen City

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a "First In The Nation" campaign rally at South Carolina State University on Feb. 2, 2024 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, File)

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris is making another trip to Charlotte on Wednesday.

It’s her fourth stop as part of her nationwide Economic Opportunity tour.

Harris will be at Johnson C. Smith University.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warned drivers to expect traffic between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in west Charlotte near the airport.

