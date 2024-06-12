VP Kamala Harris to make another trip to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris is making another trip to Charlotte on Wednesday.

It’s her fourth stop as part of her nationwide Economic Opportunity tour.

Harris will be at Johnson C. Smith University.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department warned drivers to expect traffic between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in west Charlotte near the airport.

