Wash your car regularly as pollen remains high, experts say

CHARLOTTE — With spring in full swing, experts are recommending washing the pollen off your car frequently.

According to experts, pollen can damage your car due to its acidity, our partners in Charleston, WCIV, reported. They say it can cause micro-scratches in your car’s paint.

Even rainfall, which seems to rinse the pollen away, can actually worsen the problem and lead to rust on exposed metal.

Car experts recommend getting your car washed a few times a week to prevent long-term damage.

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