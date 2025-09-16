Local

Washington, DC murder suspect caught in Salisbury

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team
SALISBURY, N.C. — Edgar Eugene Arrington, wanted for a murder in Washington D.C., was arrested Thursday morning in Salisbury with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Arrington was located at 410 Spence Drive in Salisbury and was subsequently handed over to the U.S. Marshals at the scene, the sheriff said. The arrest was part of a collaborative effort between local law enforcement and federal authorities.

The specific details surrounding the murder in Washington D.C. have not been disclosed, nor have the circumstances of Arrington’s arrest beyond the location been detailed.

