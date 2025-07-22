Water bubbles up, floods Uptown street

CHARLOTTE — Water bubbled up from an Uptown street Tuesday, sending water rushing down the roadway.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the area where water had flooded Smith Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, which is behind the CVS and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police blocked off the roads in the area.
Charlotte Water sent Channel 9 this information, “We are responding and informing other utilities to mark / spray paint their underground utilities before we dig.”
It is unknown at this time what caused this.
No additional details have been made available.
