Water main break causes Dallas library, museum, resource center to close

DALLAS, N.C. — A water main break in Dallas on Friday has forced the closure of several public facilities, including the Gaston County Public Library Dallas Branch, Citizens Resource Center, and Gaston County Museum of Art & History, the county spokesman said.

Crews with the Town of Dallas are working to restore water service as quickly as possible. The closures will remain in effect for the remainder of Friday with updates on Saturday operating hours to be provided when available.

The dance at the Senior Center, featuring Crimson Rose, is still scheduled for Friday night from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. Updates regarding the event will be provided as soon as they are available.

Residents are advised to stay informed about the situation and check for updates on the reopening of local facilities and events.

