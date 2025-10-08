Water outage hits Berryhill Elementary in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A water outage disrupted Berryhill Elementary School in west Charlotte on Wednesday due to a power outage that tripped the pump to the school’s water tanks.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Building Services responded to the incident, working to fix the pump and refill the water tanks, a process that takes considerable time.

“Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority. We appreciate your patience and continued support of Berryhill School,” the principal said in a letter to families.

Despite the water outage, breakfast and lunch services at the school were not affected, and bottled water was provided to students and staff to ensure hydration.

While students still had access to restrooms, only a limited number of bathrooms were operational until the water issue was fully resolved.

