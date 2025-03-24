Waxhaw residents encouraged to weigh in on potential development

WAXHAW, N.C. — The town of Waxhaw is growing and leaders want to hear from residents about potential development.

According to the Charlotte Observer, officials are hosting four public meetings this week.

The first one occurred on Monday at the Downtown Park in Waxhaw.

Town leaders will be updating the master plan for its downtown area.

They want residents to weigh in on what new developments they’d like to see over the next five to ten years.

Residents can fill out an online survey here.

