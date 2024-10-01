‘We rebuild better’: Biltmore Village facing long road to recovery after Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Swannanoa River may be receding, but it’s miraculous how far the flood waters reached out of its banks in Asheville.

On Tuesday, we could start to see the full power of that water. Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe was surrounded by vehicles that were picked up by the water like Matchbox cars -- who knows where their owners are.

Asheville’s historic Biltmore Village and its blocks of cute shops are now under a devastatingly thick layer of mud.

“Asheville is a tourist town, it’s the only way that we have revenue here, it’s hwy we’re such a desirable place to come, and all of that is put on pause,” said Kate Pollard, who runs All Souls Grotto.

Pollard and her partner were surveying the damage to their shop, which is a gallery and consignment art store.

Lowe was in Asheville as the water rose quickly Friday and turned streets into violent torrents of water. The current was so strong, it even pushed a large dumpster downstream.

Pollard told Lowe the flood overtook their store.

“All the way up to the ceiling, at least to the crest of the second story,” Pollard said.

Tara Hackett says she thought her boutique, which sells high-end women’s clothing, was prepared for Tropical Storm Helene.

“We had a crew come in and silicone all of the windows in preparation, we tarped everything,” Hackett told Lowe.

But the water found a way.

“My husband is an engineer, he said there was probably 12 feet of water in the building,” Hackett told Lowe.

Though it wasn’t enough, she’s not letting that discourage her.

“My thought is we rebuild, and we rebuild better this time,” Hackett said.

But with so much devastation, that will surely take time.

“It’s going to be years before the Biltmore Village can be restored,” Pollard said.

“We’re going to need a lot of help for a long time; mountains and water don’t mix well,” Hackett said.

Right now, local officials have been focused on getting food, water, and shelter to storm victims.

It’s not clear when they will be able to tackle all of the downed trees, thick mud, and incredible swaths of damage.

