Weapon found on east Charlotte high school campus, student arrested, district says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a message to parents after a weapon was discovered on campus at Garinger High School Thursday.

The district says the east Charlotte high school was placed on a brief hold as a result.

CMS did not specify the type of weapon was found, but the district says it was quickly confiscated, and a student suspect was arrested.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our highest priority,” Principal Shannon Clemons said in the message to Garinger High School families.

Clemons says Garinger High School is collaborating with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and CMS Police to ensure the safety of all students.

According to district policy, possession of a weapon in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and carries serious consequences.

School counselors are available to support students who have questions or need assistance following the incident.

