West Charlotte grocery store one step closer to being built

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte community that needs a grocery store is one step closer to getting one.

Our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal report city council approved a rezoning request Monday night for the site of the Three Sisters Market.

The area at the corner of Clanton Road and West Boulevard has long been considered a food desert.

Three Sisters Market is set to open, but it needs $10 million to be completed. A fundraising campaign is set to start soon.

Slated to open in 2025, Three Sisters Market will be the “first full-service grocery store on West Boulevard in more than 30 years,” a news release reads.

