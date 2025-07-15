West Charlotte road blocked due to crash involving overturned vehicle

CHARLOTTE — Walkers Ferry Road eastbound was blocked due to a crash involving an overturned Jeep truck Tuesday morning.
The wreck was cleared just before 8 a.m.
The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the railroad tracks between Sam Wilson Road and Walkers Ferry Road near the SteelFab plant on Old Dowd Road.
UPDATE: Old Dowd Rd. is temporarily BLOCKED between Sam Wilson Rd. & Walkers Ferry Rd. to clear wreck from roadway. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/xGdQaN9HjQ— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 15, 2025
There is no word on any injuries due to the accident, but it is causing some traffic delays.
