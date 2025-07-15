Local

West Charlotte road blocked due to crash involving overturned vehicle

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Old Dowd Road overturned truck
CHARLOTTE — Walkers Ferry Road eastbound was blocked due to a crash involving an overturned Jeep truck Tuesday morning.

The wreck was cleared just before 8 a.m.

The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. at the railroad tracks between Sam Wilson Road and Walkers Ferry Road near the SteelFab plant on Old Dowd Road.

There is no word on any injuries due to the accident, but it is causing some traffic delays.

