West Coast bank signs lease at uptown tower for first Charlotte office

CHARLOTTE — A California-based bank is breaking into the Charlotte market with its first office space.

City National Bank has signed a long-term lease for a full floor at One South in uptown, according to building permits filed last week with Mecklenburg County. The permits, filed May 15, are for the upfit of the financial institution’s office space and total about $3.5 million, according to county records.

The bank’s 22,000-square-foot office will be completed by the end of the year and will accommodate 115 employees.

