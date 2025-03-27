West Rowan High teacher arrested for alleged sexual acts with student

SALISBURY, N.C. — A teacher at West Rowan High School has been arrested following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Christyan Alfonso Cabrera, a 25-year-old world history teacher, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a 15-year-old student between January 9 and March 19.

The incidents reportedly took place in Cabrera’s classroom while it was empty, as well as at other locations within the school.

Cabrera was arrested on March 27, 2025, after investigators obtained arrest warrants for multiple charges, including statutory rape and a sex act with a student.

He is currently being held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond, under the pre-trial integrity act. Cabrera’s first court appearance is scheduled for March 28, 2025.

The Rowan-Salisbury School District released a statement in response to the allegation, saying they are aware of the charges that have been filed against Cabrera, but he “is no longer employed by RSS.”

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this case or other crimes to contact them or Crime Stoppers, with assurances of confidentiality.

