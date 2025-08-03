What changes to expect at upcoming city council meetings

CHARLOTTE — Summer break is over for Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles said changes are coming for meetings.

Channel 9 obtained a memo from Mayor Lyles. In it, she said that councilmembers will get up to an hour at the end of each meeting to discuss items not on the agenda.

During each meeting, councilmembers will also be able to ask for items to be placed on future agendas.

The mayor is proposing a three-minute time limit for each member on each item.

City council will try out these changes this month to see how they work.

