Whataburger plots expansion in Charlotte area

By Charlotte Business Journal
Whataburger (Whataburger)
CHARLOTTE — Whataburger’s march into the Carolinas will continue in 2026. The Texas-based-burger plans seven more NC locations, after finally cracking into North Carolina with 12 restaurants last year. That list includes a second location in Hickory — as well as one in at 13721 Mallard Creek Road and at 2265 Cross Point Drive in Rock Hill.

The company opened to long lines, says Donna Tuttle, vice president of marketing “All around it’s been a great success. It’s all very positive and lots of growth still expected.”

Expect the number of Charlotte area restaurants to grow to the low to mid-teens over the next 24 months, says Todd Ewen, chief development officer.

