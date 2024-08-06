When will CLT add biometric ID system?

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport just opened pedestrian skybridges with hopes of creating safer, more efficient traffic patterns. CLT was so excited that one airport executive dressed in “Star Wars” garb to welcome the new (wait for it) Skywalkers.

The airport may be going the way of the Jedi, but it isn’t going CLEAR. At least not yet.

The biometrics technology, offered by Clear Secure Inc., is used in 58 airports as well as stadiums and arenas around the world. Its automated identity service is sold on an annual basis and can be paired with Transportation Security Administration PreCheck enrollment for faster security clearance.

Last week, CBJ asked for an update on a question frequent travelers have long sought to have resolved: When might CLEAR, or another rapid automated ID security system, be added at CLT?

An airport spokesperson provided this response to CBJ: “The airport currently does not offer TSA-approved third-party security screening companies, such as CLEAR. We are exploring the possibility of adding CLEAR or a comparable biometric screening service to one or more security checkpoints once the Terminal Lobby Expansion is complete in 2025.”

