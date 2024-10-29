Wife of fallen deputy US Marshal finds purpose after tragedy

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday marks six months since four members of law enforcement were killed and four more were hurt during a police ambush in Charlotte.

One of the officers killed that day was Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks. He was a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was also a loving father and devoted husband.

Now, his wife Kelly is talking about grieving his loss and making sure his death serves a bigger purpose.

“It would be so easy to be angry, it would be so easy to be bitter,” she said. “Somebody killed him ... but I refuse. I feel like if I do that, then that person had two victims that day. He would have killed Tommy and he would have killed my spirit and I won’t allow that.”

Kelly Weeks went on to tell Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz how she is determined to make a change and where she finds her strength.

>> Watch the full story starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

REMEMBERING WEEKS:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Funeral honors fallen deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks)

Funeral honors fallen deputy US Marshal Thomas Weeks

©2024 Cox Media Group