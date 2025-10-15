Wife of former Plaza Midwood salon owner avoids prison in secret peeping, prostitution case

CHARLOTTE — The wife of a former Plaza Midwood nail salon owner will not go to prison after facing charges of prostitution, secret peeping, and giving massages without a license.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Becky Her had sex with a man twelve times at three different locations in Charlotte. She was also accused of secretly recording the encounters for her husband.

Police said her husband, Michael Tran, then blackmailed the victim. Tran then took a plea deal and is on probation for two years.

Her also took a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office and will be on supervised probation for a year and a half.

The District Attorney’s Office dropped Her’s prostitution charges in exchange for pleading guilty to misdemeanor secret peeping.

