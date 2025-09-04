Local

Winning $150K Powerball ticket bought at Monroe store

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
RALEIGH — Edward Allen, of Monroe, won a $150,000 prize after purchasing a $3 Powerball ticket from Rolling Hills Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard.

Allen’s ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing, initially winning $50,000. However, because he purchased a Power Play ticket, his prize was tripled to $150,000 due to the 3X multiplier.

Allen claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters on Tuesday, taking home $107,626 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Powerball is one of six draw games available in North Carolina, where players can buy tickets at retail locations or through the lottery’s website and mobile app.

