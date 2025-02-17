Wintry Weather Forecast: What to expect on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking the threat of wintry weather on Wednesday.

This looks very similar to what we’ve seen this winter with the main snow threats farther north and a wintry mix in the Charlotte metro.

The mountains could get several inches of snow. The Interstate-40 corridor could see 1-2 inches with maybe 1 inch in Lake Norman.

The Charlotte area may get some snow, but it will primarily be freezing rain or sleet, which will impede travel throughout Wednesday.

The system is expected to move into Charlotte around 6 a.m. Wednesday and stay with us for much of the day.

However, winds from the northeast could reduce the chance for precipitation.

The system will move quickly through the area and be out by Thursday morning.

It will be cold for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Expect warmer weather next week.

VIDEO: Wednesday afternoon’s forecast

