Witnesses describe van flying through air before crashing into Midland bank’s ATM

MIDLAND, N.C. — A van crashed into the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection of Highways 601 and 24/27 in Midland on Saturday, hitting the bank’s ATM.

Emergency responders had to cut the driver out of the van before airlifting him to the hospital.

Cabarrus County deputies collected the ATM and the money after the crash.

Witness Brice Hinson described the scene as playing out in slow motion, seeing the van airborne and sparks from the power line before it slammed into the building.

“I heard him coming because he was going insanely fast,” said Hinson.

Corbin Russell, who was also working nearby, said, “I don’t know how to explain it, but from the distance we are, it was pretty loud.”

Locals are speculating about the cause of the crash, with some suggesting it might have been an attempted robbery, though Hinson noted, “It didn’t look like someone was planning an attack.”

The crash has left Midland without its only bank, which Hinson believes will hurt the town significantly.

The cause of the crash remains unclear, but the impact on the community is evident as residents deal with the loss of their only bank.

VIDEO: Vandal destroys nonprofit’s van that helps dozens experiencing homelessness

Vandal destroys nonprofit’s van that helps dozens experiencing homelessness

©2025 Cox Media Group