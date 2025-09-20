Woman in critical condition after being shot in head in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A mother is hoping her daughter is able to overcome an injury after she was shot in east Charlotte this week.

Schaunteyah Stewart has been in the hospital for four days. She was shot along the 5600 block of Albemarle Road with her friend Tavares Phifer. He was killed. Stewart is in critical condition.

Her family said she didn’t know the gunman and the gunman didn’t know her. They believe she was shot only because she was with her friend. Tahesha Chambers, Stewart’s mother, said they are clinging to hope that she will recover despite the fact that she was shot in the head.

“We’re gonna keep going and we’re going to watch her progress and that’s where I’m at right now,” said Chambers. “I don’t have any intentions of letting my child go.”

Stewart is a mother of two and works in a nursing home facility.

Police have made an arrest in this case. 29-year-old Francisco Lopez-Tadeo has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

