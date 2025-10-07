Woman dies in Huntersville crash, police investigate

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A fatal vehicle collision occurred on October 3 on Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville, resulting in the death of 45-year-old Sharlette Lawrence.

The collision took place approximately 200 feet south of the intersection with Carrington Pointe Drive.

According to police, Lawrence was driving a 2004 Saturn southbound when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to slide sideways into the northbound lane.

The Saturn was then struck on the passenger side by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado.

The Saturn sustained heavy damage, and Lawrence eventually died from her injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet sustained internal injuries and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte. Their condition remains unknown.

The incident is under investigation by the Huntersville Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Huntersville Police Sgt. Bryan Gantt with the Traffic Safety Section at 704-464-5371.

