Woman forced into vehicle in Caldwell County, sheriff’s office investigating

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was reportedly forced into a vehicle in Caldwell County on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Peachtree Lane and Campground Road.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they saw a white female with red hair being forced into a silver Chevrolet SUV with damage to the driver’s side headlight.

The vehicle, driven by a Black male, was last seen heading towards the five points intersection.

Investigators said they are actively working to locate and identify both individuals involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Caldwell County Communications at 828-758-2324.

