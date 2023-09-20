Woman killed in domestic-related incident honored at vigil

Friends and family gathered Wednesday to honor a woman killed in a domestic-related incident, which was Albemarle’s first homicide of the year.

A vigil was held at Norwood Park in Norwood for 20-year-old MaKayla Davis.

Officers said someone called 911 just before noon Thursday to say there were gunshots coming from a home on Carpenter Avenue in Albemarle.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing before the shooting.

Police arrived to find Davis, the mother of a one-year-old, dead at the home.

Officers arrested Byron Anthony Beckford Jr. Friday in connection with the fatal shooting.

